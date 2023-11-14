Host of European clubs lining up to sign Anthony Martial as Man United make January transfer decision



A number of top European clubs are keen on signing Manchester United striker Anthony Martial who is increasingly looking set to leave Old Trafford in January.

United signed Martial in 2015 for a fee of £44.7m, including add-ons which saw the final number rise to about £57.6m.

The Frenchman’s spell with the Red Devils has been largely underwhelming partly due to his inconsistencies in terms of form and multiple injuries suffered.

Martial’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season. United retain the option to extend the goalscorer’s terms by an extra year.

This season, the Frenchman has primarily played second fiddle to summer recruit Rasmus Hojlund.

Martial has managed only two starts in the Premier League this term although he could be set to feature more prominently in his side’s upcoming games after Hojlund sustained an injury against Luton Town.

In 15 appearances across all competitions this term, Martial has scored just once, in the Carabao Cup.

A report covered by The Peoples Person hinted that the 27-year-old is on the radar of Saudi Arabia, who are also eyeing the ageing Casemiro.

It was subsequently relayed that Serie A giants Inter Milan are plotting an audacious €12 million move for the United star.

TEAMtalk have issued a slight update on Martial’s immediate future and indicated that United have already decided to offload the player, with a number of clubs closely monitoring the situation.

“Manchester United are hoping that Anthony Martial agrees to leave the club in January – which would give them more opportunity to bolster their attacking options, sources have told TEAMtalk.”

“The club would not like to see him walk away for nothing at the end of the season, and they are hoping they can agree a fee for him to move him in the New Year, meaning they can get some money back on him and use it to bolster their current attacking options – which are lacking.”

“We understand that [Martial’s sale] will be sanctioned as quickly as January 1 – the very day the winter window opens for business.”

As per TEAMtalk, in addition to Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, Marseille and Atletico Madrid could potentially offer Martial a lifeline, away from United.

A return to Monaco could also appeal to the player.

