Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini distances himself from David de Gea transfer

Manchester United made the huge decision to change their number one goalkeeper this summer, with Andre Onana replacing long standing stopper David de Gea, who left the club at the end of his contract.

De Gea’s exit ended a twelve year relationship with United, marking the end of an era at Old Trafford.

Since then, Onana has endured a tough start to life trying to fill De Gea’s gloves but he has shown signs of improvement with his most recent performances.

De Gea, meanwhile, is still looking for a new club and has even toyed with the idea of retirement having not been snapped up over the summer.

Recently, the Spanish keeper has been linked with a move back to his homeland, with former Manchester City coach Manuel Pellegrini, who is in charge at Real Betis, seemingly interested.

However, as reported by The Manchester Evening News, the experienced Chilean coach has distanced himself, and Betis, from the signing.

Pellegrini was quizzed on the likelihood of De Gea joining his team and the coach gave an unenthusiastic response.

“If you ask me I would say I don’t think so,” he said.

De Gea’s options for a new home have dwindled since leaving Old Trafford and Pellegrini’s admission looks to have put pay to another possible destination.

Despite a dip in form during his final year at United, it’s a surprise to see the keeper still looking for a club and the links to Betis looked like an ideal move.

Saudi Arabian sides have also been linked with a move but nothing has transpired with De Gea apparently hoping to remain in Europe.

The 33-year-old enjoyed an excellent career with United and will go down as one of the finest shot-stoppers to have played for the club.

His outstanding spell of form in Manchester earned him the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award three times in a row, before winning it for a record fourth time in 2018 – a record that was equalled by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022.