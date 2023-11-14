Rio Ferdinand queries Dougie Freedman’s credentials for potential Manchester United role

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has criticised the club’s apparent interest in bringing in Crystal Palace’s sporting director, Dougie Freedman.

According to The Daily Mail, the former United defender is “bemused” to why the club would want to bring the former Palace striker to the club.

The Peoples Person has previously reported that potential new 25% owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to stamp his authority on the club by overhauling the club’s executive department.

While Paul Mitchell is seen by many as the favourite for the new sporting director role, Dougie Freedman is a surprise potential candidate.

Rio Ferdinand has lambasted the potential appointment by claiming, “I don’t remember anyone saying, wow, look at what Palace are doing”.

The former Red Devil then unfavourably compared him to other potential names who have been linked to the role under a new Ratcliffe controlled sporting side of the club. “Paul Mitchell, I get it, he has a history of doing good things and the same with Michael Edwards, Julian Ward at Liverpool.”

The pundit also went on to claim he could also get behind Dan Ashworth’s arrival as he has done great things for England, Brighton and now at Newcastle.

The highly decorated former England defender backed up his claims by asserting that, while Palace have made some good signings like Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, they have also struggled to recruit successfully.

According to Ferdinand, the former Scottish striker Freedman simply lacks the reputation and experience in the top roles of football that an Ashworth or Mitchell possess in abundance.

It has also been rumoured that the former Palace striker could be brought in for one of a variety of roles not just sporting director. With the Red Devil’s football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher apparently on the chopping block if Ratcliffe completes his 25% buyout, Freedman has also been linked to these crucial posts.

The former number five for the Red Devils also turned his fire on the potential new part owner of the club. He claimed that Ratcliffe is taking a “big risk” by only purchasing 25% of the club, yet gaining full control of the footballing side of the operation. He also took aim at the British billionaire’s own track record at Nice by claiming he has never really been that successful in the past.

Ferdinand’s words are cautionary and you would hope such a mythical figure for the club would have the team’s best interest at heart. However, his criticism also must be viewed in the context that Ferdinand was a vocal supporter of Sheikh Jassim’s failed bid to buy the club.

It is only speculation of course, but he may have also been lining up a position for himself under hypothetical Qatari ownership. We know that bringing in former legends was something that appealed to Sheikh Jassim.

Whether Ratcliffe ever completes his buyout or if he decides to shake up the executive team, is yet to be seen. However, all Manchester United fans across the globe will be hoping that this time, the club finally makes the right appointment, be that Freedman, Mitchell or whoever INEOS pull the trigger on.