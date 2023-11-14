Simon Jordan warns Man United fans about “INEOS curse” as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on £1.3bn investment



TV presenter and former Crystal Palace chairman and owner Simon Jordan has warned Manchester United fans about the “INEOS curse” even as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on a partial £1.3bn investment into the club.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that official confirmation of Sir Jim’s arrangement with the Glazers is expected in the coming days.

It’s expected that the British businessman will be granted control of United’s sporting operations with a view to streamlining it and possibly restoring the club to its former glories on the pitch.

An end to the takeover process which was started by the Glazer family almost a year ago is firmly in sight.

Simon Jordan spoke on talkSPORT and issued a warning to United fans about Sir Jim’s former sporting ventures that have not all panned out successfully.

The 56-year-old said, “With all due respect to his remarkable successes in business, there is the thing called the INEOS curse, about businesses in sport that he’s [Sir Jim] been involved in.”

“Whether it’s the Sky Cycling Team, whether it’s the decline in the All Blacks, whether it was Ben Ainslie and one of the worst performances in the Americas Cup, whether it’s his investment in Nice that has produced no particular outcome.”

“So, when you actually look at what he’s done in sport, every time INEOS has gone anywhere near anything, it’s actually gone the other way.”

Jordan added, “I’ve always said, this is not a daddy war bucks play. This is not some philanthropic exercise where he can’t wait to benefit Manchester United fans with this wonderful glory of a wonderful winning football team solely for their benefit.”

“When you get into these levels of wealth. There were exceptions like Roman Abramovich but this is a commercial man that has an emotional index. But, by the way, he had an emotional index for Chelsea. He wanted to buy Chelsea. He had an emotional index with Barcelona. He wanted to get involved in buying Barcelona.”

“There is a thing called the ‘INEOS curse’.” 📉 Sky Cycling team

📉 The All Blacks

📉 Ben Ainslie Americas Cup

🤷‍♂️ Nice and Lausanne Simon Jordan warns #MUFC fans of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s questionable record in sport. 😱 pic.twitter.com/FtuM4PwAsR — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 14, 2023

Jordan explained that at the moment, United supporters are not looking at the bigger picture as they’re only concerned with getting rid of the Glazers once and for all.

He divulged that in his opinion, Sir Jim’s business goals are aligned with United’s needs and that premise is essentially dictating the imminent union between the two parties.

