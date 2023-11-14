Sir Jim Ratcliffe to back Erik ten Hag with huge war chest in January



Manchester United fans are excited by the prospect of Sir Jim Ratcliffe getting sporting control of the club from the Glazers.

In the same vein, a recent report is likely to fan the flames of that excitement.

The Sun reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will back Erik ten Hag with a huge transfer war chest in January.

It comes after recent news that amidst all the upheaval expected at United in the Ratcliffe era, Ten Hag’s job remains safe.

That would hold even more weight now that their league form has seen them jump to sixth position in the table, just five points off the Champions League place.

The report states that Ten Hag is convinced United can make an assault for that place with some smart strengthening in January.

He will reportedly target a striker who can play on either flank as well, in addition to a full-back option, preferably for the right side. The Peoples Person recently analysed what United’s window could look like with this investment.

Both of the demands make sense, as after Rasmus Hojlund’s injury, United only have the underwhelming Anthony Martial as their forward option.

On the full-back side, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s injury and consequent illness has meant that Diogo Dalot has played pretty much every minute of every game this season.

Therefore, Ratcliffe will help Ten Hag make some smart additions to beef up the ranks.

He could be helped by a “reset” of the squad the manager is targeting. Outgoings like Jadon Sancho could free up money on the wage bill which would be redirected to incomings.

This is the latest in a long line of promises from Ratcliffe which have included a stadium redevelopment plan, revamped training facilities, and on-field investment.