Wayne Rooney struggling to make a positive impact back in England

Manchester United’s top goal scorer of all time, Wayne Rooney, has suffered a complicated return to management back in his homeland.

The United legend has so far enjoyed a relatively successful start to his managerial career at Derby and later at DC United in Washington, USA.

However, “all glitter and no gold” is how The Athletic have summed up Wayne Rooney’s tenure as Birmingham City manager so far after five games. It is hard to argue with that assessment as the weekend’s loss to Sunderland means his team have slipped from 6th to 18th under the Englishman’s guidance.

The former striker does not have a spectacular managerial CV but has been credited for his work in challenging situations. Neil Cotterell, the vice-chair of fans’ group Blues Trust, told ESPN that “Rooney has had two tough jobs so far with a no-win situation at Derby and then D.C. United, a team with one of the lowest budgets in MLS.”

His work at Derby in particular was praised as he stuck with the club when they were handed a 21 point penalty for financial irregularities. The Englishman’s loyalty was impressive, as the charges pre-date his time at the club but even more impressively, he also almost kept the team from dropping down to the third tier.

Therefore, you can see why Birmingham City’s Chief Executive, Garry Cook, described the appointment of the United great as “a defining moment for the football club”.

Sadly, the reality has most certainly been defining, but not in the positive ways Cook was hoping for. The team from England’s second most populous city were sitting pretty in the playoff spots when they took the seemingly strange decision to sack manager John Eustace.

Fast forward a month, and they have lost four in five, picking up only a point. The Blues sit in 18th position and are now seven points adrift of the playoff places. The Championship season is long but it must be alarming for all those connected to the club.

Rooney himself has tried to stay positive by stating that the team played well at the end of the first half against Sunderland and should have buried more of their chances. The English manager has also claimed that it will take time for his players to adapt to a new style and new ideas.

The Gaffer's take on this afternoon's game in Sunderland. 🗣️ — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) November 11, 2023

The writer of the piece, Philip Buckingham was hardly sympathetic with Rooney or in fact his appointment. He admits that while Rooney’s side could have scored more, Sunderland could have easily doubled it. Additionally, he critiques Birmingham’s haste in sacking a pragmatic manager like Eustace and chasing the star name of the former England international.

Although, the article does paint a complex picture for Rooney. The Athletic asserts that the Blues have become a “middling” Championship club and certainly lacked style when Eustace was in charge. However, the logic to changing to a coach with a very different style when the season was in its infancy has been challenged.

Manchester United’s record goal scorer is used to being successful on a football pitch. It is therefore not surprising to hear that the English coach is confident he will be able to turn his side’s fortunes around in the coming weeks. Rooney believes that the forthcoming international window will give his team a much needed chance to work on their fitness.

Rooney asserted, “I’m asking players to be front-footed and to go and press high. It’s really intense. A different fitness level to what they’ve been used to. That’ll take a bit of time.”

The piece from The Athletic finishes with England’s second top goal scorer defiantly claiming he is still enjoying working with the players despite the complicated start to his reign. For better or worse, England’s second tier is a long slog of 46 games. The former DC United manager will hope this quantity of games will work in his favour. What is clear though is, he needs to win. Sooner the better.