Dane Rashford hires super attorney Alex Spiro to fight battery charge

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford’s brother has hired a top attorney to help clear him of battery charges recently bought against him.

Rashford’s brother and agent, Dane, was arrested under the charges after allegedly striking his partner Andrea Pocrnja in the face during their Miami Beach vacation.

As reported by The Daily Mail, super-lawyer Alex Spiro will represent Dane, who is due to appear in court at the end of the month.

The 31-year-old faces potential jail time for the accusations but Spiro is confident the case will be dropped.

“The facts of this case are not as reported. I expect the case to be dismissed,” the lawyer told The Daily Mail.

Spiro has worked for a multitude of household names including multi-billionaire Elon Musk, music artists Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion, actor Alec Baldwin and socialite Kim Kardashian.

Dane was released after the altercation on October 20th after his sister paid the $1,500 bond.

He is currently under a ‘stay away order’ which is designed to ban a suspect of any contact with the victim of a crime.

Staff originally alerted authorities to the incident on the night after spotting Pocrnja walking through the Kimpton Angler’s Hotel reception with a bloodied nose.

Officers arrived to a ‘verbal altercation’ between a male and female, later identified as Rashford and Pocrnja.

Both Dane, Marcus and the victim will be hoping for a resolution to the incident at the upcoming court case.

Marcus has struggled for form this season after his electric 30 goal haul last campaign saw him voted United’s Player of the Season.