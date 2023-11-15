Dilapidated Old Trafford a symbol of Glazers’ ownership

The once state-of-the-art Old Trafford has been crumbling down around match-going fans for years. Truthfully, The Theatre of Dreams has become more of a nightmare.

The image of such a globally iconic stadium being left to rot is a fitting metaphor for the Glazer’s treatment of the club over the last 18 years.

The Daily Mail squarely places the blame on the American owners’ lack of investment. The publication confidently states “eighteen years of indifference seeps through the ground’s pores”. The piece’s writer, Mike Keegan, lists an embarrassing collection of problems at the famous old ground.

The infamous leaky roof is of course mentioned but the problems run much deeper. The author of the article paints a bleak picture of trolleys filled with rubbish standing in a car park, next to a giant red skip. This is just under the “Welcome to Old Trafford” sign.

The Sir Bobby Charlton stand’s exterior is covered with “rusted corrugated iron” and barbed wire. This imagery is highlighted further with exposed metal and withered paint being found all over the stadium.

As Keegan puts is, the “stench of decline slaps you in the face”. The tight-fistedness of the current owners can be seen in numerous efforts to cut costs. This ranges from an installed marquee in a car park behind the Sir Alex Ferguson stand to accommodate “Matchday Hospitality”, to a dilapidated kitchen.

The newspaper claims it came into possession of a report detailing a recent inspection of Old Trafford from food hygiene inspectors at nearby Trafford Council. The kitchen failed to get a five star hygiene rating and problems such as dirty light switches and fans leaking onto raw bacon were raised. An image as appetising as losing 7-0 at Anfield.

The penny pinching also extends to staff, as The Peoples Person has recently brought to light. Ground staff have seen reduced hours for overtime and security cuts have led to ludicrous scenarios such as at the Manchester derby. Fans commented that there were no personnel to check if corporate members had their wristbands on when entering the lounge from the stands. Amateurish to say the least.

The club of course defends itself stating that they “invest millions into maintenance and improvements to Old Trafford to ensure a high quality experience for everyone who visits the stadium”. Clearly, they are spending the money as sagely as they have been in recent transfer windows.

Naturally, the new prospective investors, INEOS, have their own plans. This can already be seen by the breaking news today that Richard Arnold has left his role as CEO of the Mancunian club. However, the problem Sir Jim Ratcliffe has is, despite good intentions, the bill to fix Old Trafford is skyrocketing. It has been claimed that the billionaire is willing to put in £250m to infrastructure projects, which one would imagine would include the stadium.

The issue is, £250m would “not touch the sides” of the job required according to The Daily Mail. A proper fix would cost north of £1 billion. The neglect of the once-great stadium is also abundantly clear to outsiders. When England held Euro 1996, Old Trafford was one of the jewels of the English crown. The stadium hosted one of the semi-finals, taking only a backseat to the national stadium, Wembley.

Fast forward 27 years and The Theatre of Dreams was not even chosen as one of six stadiums in England to host the UK and Ireland Euro 2028 tournament. The recent Manchester derby also gave Manchester City fans the opportunity to joyously taunt home fans with chants of “Old Trafford is falling down”.

Luckily, Ratcliffe is a boyhood fan, raised only a few miles down the road. He will know what is required. Whether he can pay for it though, is another story that will have many fans and pundits intrigued.

Keegan finishes the article with the quote, “the grand old lady of Stretford is in desperate need of a makeover — and a major one at that”. It is impossible to argue with that.