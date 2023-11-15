Evan Ferguson: Brighton and Hove Albion want British transfer record fee for Man United target



If Manchester United really want to sign Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, they are going to have to break the British record transfer fee to do so.

This is according to Teamtalk.com, who claim that the Seagulls are no longer a selling club and have slapped a huge price tag on the talented young striker.

The 19 year old recently signed a new contract at the Amex Stadium that will keep him on the South coast until 2029.

This in turn has strengthened Brighton’s hand and with poker player Tony Bloom now running the club, they are going to play that hand for all its worth, as they did with Moises Caicedo, who cost Chelsea the current record fee of £115 million.

Teamtalk claims that “Now shrewd Brighton owner Tony Bloom is open to the possible sale of the striker – but will demand a fee in excess of what Chelsea paid for the Ecuadorian star if they want to get hold of the Irish teenager.

“And while neither Ferguson, still only 19, and Bloom are in a hurry to part ways, at least his suitors now know what it would take to land upon his services.”

It is an eye-watering sum for a teenager with only 15 goals in 43 games for the Seagulls to date, plus three in eight for the Republic of Ireland.

However, United forked out €75 million for Rasmus Hojlund this summer, setting their own precedent for paying through the nose for young and gifted but as yet unproven strikers.

Teamtalk says that Ferguson is “the No 1 target of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.”

The outlet also claims that “United have watched Ferguson extensively in recent weeks and are determined to win the race for his signature.

“United have previously bid £50m for Ferguson, only to see their offer declined. Now they know it will take more than double that if they want to land the teenager.”

As if all that wasn’t hard enough, the outlet notes that United can expect stiff competition from Spurs as they attempt to land the “ideal long-term replacement for Harry Kane,” and from Liverpool, who “also maintain an interest.”