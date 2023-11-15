Fabrizio Romano claims Manchester United are focussed on adding a centre-back to their ranks in 2024

Manchester United’s defensive injury crisis has played a huge role in their stuttering form at the start of the new campaign.

Erik ten Hag has been unable to field a consistent back four for any prolonged period and has struggled to find balance in his back line as a consequence.

Long term injuries to Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez, along with Raphael Varane’s consistent fitness issues have been the crucial issues for the boss.

Ten Hag was looking to upgrade his defensive options in the summer but the club failed to deliver on his wishes.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United are now fully focussed on getting a high quality centre-half through the doors in 2024, possibly in January.

Speaking on his Daily Briefing podcast, Romano distanced United from signing an attacking player in January, confirming a defender as the priority.

“[There are] reports linking them with an interest in a winger and a right-back this January, but that’s not the information I have. As I recently said, I’m told their priority for 2024 is a centre-back,” he said.

Romano also feels United are well-stocked at right-back and will be happy with their options in that position.

“In my opinion they’re already well covered at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot,” he added.

Ten Hag is expected to have Luke Shaw back in the coming weeks but may have to wait until the new year for the return of key man, Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez’s ability in both attacking and defensive phases has been a huge miss to United this season and the manager will be desperate to welcome him back to the fold.

It’s likely a new singing will be viewed as the long-term partner to Martinez with Varane struggling to get back to his best, in-and-out of the team and possibly heading for the exit door.

With United publicly in the market for a centre-back we expect the rumour mill to go into overdrive in the lead up to the January window and a raft of names will be linked with the post.