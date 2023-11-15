“Friction” between José Mourinho and Chris Smalling over long-term injury



The rosy relationship that has blossomed between former Manchester United manager José Mourinho and former star Chris Smalling seems to have soured in the eternal city.

Smalling has been a mainstay in Roma’s defence for several years and initially seemed to enjoy the reunion with the Portuguese coach, who joined the club in 2021/22.

Around this time last year, Mourinho was calling for Smalling to be given an England recall and heralded him as someone playing at a “high level”.

However, things have gone somewhat pear-shaped this season.

Smalling has been injured since September with recurring tendinitis and this has not gone down well with the Special One.

According to Calciomercato.com, “frictions” have developed between the pair.

“Smalling’s physical condition has created a few too many headaches in Jose Mourinho’s thoughts,” the outlet claims.

“The Giallorossi coach, in fact, did not expect to lose one of his leaders for so long and was also disappointed by the attitude of the Englishman, who was not willing to make sacrifices.”

There is even speculation about a January transfer, although this is reported as an unlikely scenario unless a significant offer comes along from Saudi Arabia.

The good news for both player and coach is that the 32 year old has achieved a breakthrough in his treatment that could see a return to action within 2-3 weeks.

This, Calciomercato says, is an “important return” that could “cool the boiling spirits that have recently filtered out of the Trigoria environment.”

Roma have apparently earmarked Tottenham’s Eric Dier as a possible replacement should Smalling find an escape route, but this in turn has been complicated by Micky van de Ven’s injury.

For too many reasons, it seems more than likely that Smalling and Mourinho will be stuck with each other, at least until the end of the season.