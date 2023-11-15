Lionel Scaloni explains why he axed Alejandro Garnacho from Argentina squad



Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has spoken about his decision to leave Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho out of his squad to face Uruguay and Brazil in this week’s World Cup qualifying rounds.

The flying winger made his debut for the Albiceleste in June, but is yet to start a game and has amassed just 51 minutes across three matches.

He was an unused substitute in the team’s last two encounters against Peru and Paraguay.

The 19 year old was expected to be picked again for the back-to-back ties this week, but the coach opted to recall veteran and former United player Angel di Maria, who is currently plying his trade in Portugal at Benfica.

Asked about the decision to leave out Garnacho, Scaloni said (via Sport Witness):

“In terms of Ale, it’s a question of football, the same thing I said to him.”

“Sometimes bringing players, we are human beings, and we don’t like to bring players and leave them out constantly or that they are not part of the squad.

“He wants to be there, he’s great, but there are times when the human part plays and you have to make decisions. It would have been easy for me to bring him, to be here and maybe he won’t play.

“In the last call-ups he didn’t have a minute and well, there are times when you have to make decisions, but he’s a boy who’s on our radar and he’s going to stay, he’s just starting, and he has a huge future.”

What will be a big disappointment for Garnacho will come as a big boost for United manager Erik ten Hag, who will want his young star fresh and raring to go when domestic football resumes on 26th November.

With a horrendous injury roster that includes Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund, and with Jadon Sancho also unavailable due to a dispute with the manager, any injuries incurred on international duty will be particularly hard to bear for the Red Devils.

Ironically, another United winger, Facu Pellistri, will be in action in one of the games Garnacho misses out on, as he lines up for Uruguay against Scaloni’s men, who have four wins from four games so far in qualifying. Uruguay lie second in the qualifiers table, level on points with Brazil and Venezuela.