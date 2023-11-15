Manchester United preparing for Andre Onana AFCON absence with Altay Bayindir impressing Erik ten Hag



Manchester United secured their second successive 1-0 win in the Premier League last weekend which saw them climb to sixth in the Premier League table.

It has been far from a smooth ride for manager Erik ten Hag in his second season in charge with the club reeling under a mountain of injuries while his star players have underwhelmed.

One crucial position that the manager completely changed during the summer was in the goalkeeping department with long-term servant to the club, David de Gea departing after 12 long years.

Onana slowly rediscovering form

The Dutchman brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan for big money, having worked with him during his successful spell at Dutch champions Ajax.

The Cameroonian endured a difficult spell initially, with numerous high-profile errors both in the league and in the Champions League but he seems to be slowly rediscovering his best form.

However, his immediate future at the club could be affected if he decides to go and play in the AFCON with United and Ten Hag already devising a way to counter the problem.

Onana was not part of the Cameroon national team after announcing his retirement from international duty last year only to backtrack during the AFCON qualifiers.

If the current United No 1 were to depart for the tournament in January, he could miss up to six games and as per The Daily Mirror, the African star is still not sure about what to do.

Altay Bayindir, recruited as backup during the summer, has impressed Ten Hag and the rest of the United coaches who are prepared to play him in Onana’s absence.

The former Inter man has been impressed with Bayindir’s training displays and is afraid that the Turkish star could usurp him as the new No 1.

Bayindir ready to usurp Onana

“Manchester United are increasingly resigned to losing Andre Onana to the Africa Cup of Nations early next year. That would mean a run in the side for United No.2 Altay Bayindir, signed from Fenerbahce.

“Although Bayindir has yet to play for United, the club’s goalkeeping coaches have been hugely impressed by his standard in training since he joined, as has Onana.

“Onana has told friends Bayindir is the best back-up keeper he has worked with and he knows he may face a battle to reclaim his place as United No.1 if his understudy does well in his absence.”

It will be interesting to see what decision Onana ultimately takes. His immediate future at United could depend a lot on this decision.

