Nikola Krstovic emerges as unlikely January target for Manchester United



Manchester United were made to huff and puff on their way to picking up a nervy 1-0 win over Premier League new boys Luton Town at the weekend.

Despite having most of the possession, profligacy from the forwards was once again on display with Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, and Alejandro Garnacho guilty of squandering gilt-edged chances.

United may have climbed to sixth in the Premier League table but their goalscoring record thus far is abysmal and they are only the 13th top scorers in the league.

United’s attacking woes

The Danish striker, currently injured, has set the Champions League on fire but is yet to open his account in the Premier League while last season’s top scorer Rashford has managed only a solitary goal this campaign.

It is clear that United need to strengthen in January but considering the outlay in the summer, not much is expected in terms of a transfer kitty while many of the top players only leave in the summer.

There have been links with experienced striker Mehdi Taremi and now according to Calciomercato, Lecce forward Nikola Krstovic has emerged as a surprise January target.

The Montenegrin has impressed since his summer arrival to the Serie A, scoring four times in the league with Inter Milan also linked with the striker.

The 23-year-old managed 26 goals for Slovak outfit DAC Dunajská Streda last campaign, which prompted Lecce to pay €3.90 million for his services in the summer.

“The Nerazzurri are ready to attack the market in the next winter session. One of the main targets would seem to be Nikola Krstovic of Lecce, who is impressing with his physicality and skills with the ball.

Nikola Krstovic, an unlikely January target

“The striker was purchased last summer from the Slovakian club Dunajska Streda for 4 million euros, so he could land in Nerazzurri Milan for a relatively modest sum, probably around 10 million.

“The Montenegrin also seems to have ended up in the thoughts of some Premier League clubs, both for January and for the summer. For example, Manchester United are looking for a low-cost striker to finish the season and Krstovic could be an option.”

Ten Hag had wanted an experienced hitman to accompany Hojlund in the summer so that he could learn from a senior pro and it would also reduce the burden on his shoulders.

Krstovic seems like a left-field choice and would serve little purpose considering Hojlund’s young age and the fact that the club are likely to attract a bigger name next summer.