PGMOL release full audio clip for controversial VAR decision that ruled out Scott McTominay’s goal vs. Fulham



The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) – the official body concerned with refereeing games in English football – has released the full audio clip for the VAR decision that led to Scott McTominay’s goal against Fulham being ruled out.

Earlier this month, United secured a 1-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

A late goal from club skipper Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United and secured all three points.

However, in the early stages of the game, there was a controversial moment. Scott McTominay thought he had opened the score when he got on the end of a brilliant cross from Alejandro Garnacho at the far post.

The Scotland international tapped it in from close range and it appeared to be the perfect start for Erik ten Hag’s men on away grounds.

However, VAR intervened to chop out the goal. Harry Maguire who was seemingly in an offside position, was judged to have interfered with play by making an attempt to make a connection with the ball.

The controversial decision was said to be a “subjective offside” despite the fact that Maguire did not even touch the ball nor hinder any Fulham defender’s ability to reach it. His movement appeared totally inconsequential. Luckily for United, the referee’s verdict did not prove too costly at the end of the day.

On more than one occasion since Ten Hag has publicly bemoaned the number of officiating decisions that have harshly gone against United.

In the audio clip released by PGMOL, the on-field referee, John Brooks initially awarded the goal for the Red Devils.

VAR however reviewed it thoroughly and checked a number of issues. First, they evaluated to determine whether Garnacho was in an offside position.

After checking multiple frames, they arrived at the conclusion that the Argentine winger was not offside and so was not in the wrong.

The VAR official, Jarred Gillett then switched his attention to Maguire.

Gillett and his assistant video assistant referee – Sian Massey-Ellis – are heard going back and forth regarding whether Maguire made an attempt to play the ball and if he was impacting the defender’s ability to intervene.

Gillett then proceeded to ask for offside lines to be drawn to see how Maguire was positioned.

They then judge that Maguire’s left shoulder was offside and since he attempted to play the ball in their opinion, conclusively elected that the England international committed an offence inside the Fulham box.

Gillett then said to John Brooks, “Right, Brooksy (ref). I’m going to recommend an on-field review for a subjective offside decision against Harry Maguire. Challenging an opponent for the ball.”

Brooks, after being shown the lines and talked through VAR’s decision, elected to change his on-pitch verdict and cancel McTominay’s goal.

He first told his colleagues, “I see Harry Maguire attempt to play the ball, clearly impacting the defender behind him even though he doesn’t touch it and it’s an offside offence, even though it goes to the player behind. So offside, six-yard box.”

Brooks then relayed to the players, “Offside. Let me tell you. Harry Maguire is in an offside position, clearly, and he challenges for the ball. It’s offside. The player who scores is onside.”

It takes them over 1 minute to even bother about Maguire? They're eager to find something so badly, but never take the time to look closely the other way pic.twitter.com/feCE5YGZ2M — ERIK (@utdpathletic) November 14, 2023

PGMOL chief Howard Webb spoke about the decision that went against United and weighed in on the discourse.

Webb remarked, “Just being in an offside position in itself isn’t an offence, it depends what you do in that position. If you touch the ball, that is factual and the referee does not have to go to the screen when that happens. But you can also interfere with play without touching the ball and that needs a judgment by the match officials.”

“What we see Harry Maguire do is attempt to play the ball, challenge the opposing player and impact his ability to play the ball. But it needs a judgement so the VAR will ask the referee to go to the screen to make that subjective judgement.”

