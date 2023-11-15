Sir Dave Brailsford visiting Carrington as INEOS minority stake acquisition edges closer



Plenty of changes behind the scenes are expected at Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s acquisition of a 25% stake in the club edges closer.

It has been more than a year since the greedy Glazer family announced a strategic review and while a full sale has not materialised, this is a step in the right direction.

After the minority stake acquisition has been ratified, the INEOS chairman is expected to slowly gain complete control within a couple of years which will ensure the fans see the last of the America family.

United preparing for INEOS’ entry

For now, Ratcliffe is reportedly expected to be in charge of the footballing side of things while the Glazers take care of the marketing aspect.

As part of the proposed revolution, the British billionaire is expected to hire proper footballing people in key positions unlike what happened during the Glazers regime where bankers were put in charge of footballing operations.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Richard Arnold has decided to step down from his role as CEO and an interim CEO is in place currently with the hunt for a new one set to begin soon.

Director of Football John Murtough is also on thin ice with AS Monaco director Paul Mitchell and ex-Liverpool transfer man Michael Edwards in line for the role.

Sir Dave Brailsford, the sporting director of INEOS, is also set to be rewarded with a big role and he has been visiting the Carrington training complex as Ratcliffe’s entry edges closer.

Behind-the-scene changes

“Sir Dave Brailsford has been visiting Manchester United’s Carrington training complex ahead of the Ineos Group’s impending investment into the club.

“Brailsford, the sporting director of Ineos, is understood to have made at least two trips to Carrington in recent weeks. Brailsford was driven onto the premises in a blacked-out vehicle,” The Manchester Evening News claimed.

His main responsibilities revolve around overseeing teams funded by the petrochemical company.

He has been credited with playing a key role in the development and subsequent success of Team GB and Team Sky in cycling during the last decade or so.