Super agent Rafaela Pimenta recalls ‘train crash’ meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson regarding Paul Pogba

Football agent Rafaela Pimenta has opened up on a fiery encounter with legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Scot’s short temper was regularly in view on the touchline during his time at United but Pimenta recalls an ill-tempered meeting regarding French midfielder Paul Pogba.

Super-agent Pimenta worked closely with Pogba and the late Mino Raiola during the player’s first stint at Old Trafford, which eventually ended with youngster leaving United on a free transfer, much to Ferguson’s annoyance.

In a candid interview with The Guardian, Pimenta recollects a meeting regarding Pogba’s future which centred around a disagreement between the then United boss and Raiola.

“I cannot call that a meeting. I call it a train crash. It started bad, it ended bad,” she reminisced.

Sir Alex came in and he was so angry that he hit the table and our tea spilled everywhere. He was totally red. Mino was totally angry. It was a disaster.”

Pimenta told the story with a smile on her face, understanding Ferguson’s frustration and taking it all in her stride.

Famously, Pogba re-signed for United in a mega-money in 2016 deal before leaving, once again for Juventus, in the summer of 2022.

Brazilian born Pimenta has become one of the most reputable individuals in her field and is widely respected in the football world.

She is still close with Pogba and is currently helping the player deal with his current plight after he was found guilty of doping charges, earlier this year.

“We’re working on (an appeal). I will always be there for Paul. He’s a part of my life and I’m grateful for the way he treated me and always gave us respect,” she added.

Pogba, now 30, could be facing early retirement should his ban be upheld and Juventus terminate his contract.