Where and when Manchester United’s stars are playing this international break

International weeks are always a time when players can take a break from the grind of club football and have a chance to represent their country, while meeting up with their compatriots. From Thursday 16th of November to Tuesday 21st, many of Manchester United’s players will be doing just that.

A club of United’s stature will always have a diversity of players jetting away to all corners of the globe to represent their nation, and this international break is no exception, despite the injury crisis currently engulfing the Mancunian side.

In Europe, England have already qualified for the Euros this summer but still have to face Malta and North Macedonia. Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire have been named in the Three Lions squad and will hope to continue their fine form for their national team.

Scotland have also started preparations for France this summer and the talismanic Scott McTominay has been called up. The Scot has had a seismic effect on Scotland’s highly meritorious qualification for next summer’s tournament and will be hoping to add more goals to his impressive tally as they take on Georgia and Norway.

Team captain, Bruno Fernandes, will be the club’s only representative in Portugal’s squad as Diogo Dalot pulled out recently due to his and his partner’s first child being expected in the upcoming days.

Altay Bayindir, despite not playing for the Red Devils this season, will hope to get some game time in either Turkey’s friendly versus Germany or in their crunch top of the table clash vs Wales.

The good news ends here though as Victor Lindelof’s Sweden are a distant third in their group and are unlikely to qualify for the tournament. The match winner against Luton will still hope to captain his side to further wins against Azerbaijan and Estonia.

Sadly, Jonny Evans, Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen will all miss out when Northern Ireland and Denmark play each other next Monday in Belfast.

In Africa, Sofyan Amrabat will play one game for Morocco versus Tanzania and Andre Onana will hope to follow up Saturday’s clean sheet with another against Mauritius and Libya. Both players will be hoping for crucial wins in their World Cup qualification campaign.

Finally, Facundo Pellistri will represent Uruguay against Bolivia and a mouth-watering tie against Argentina. Casemiro will not be representing Brazil due to injury and Alejandro Garnacho has been dropped from the Argentine squad.

All United fans will be wishing their players all the best in the upcoming fixtures, unless of course they happen to be playing against their own nation of birth.

However, what all fans of the Red Devils really want, is a nice clean bill of health and all players coming back fit and raring to go to take on the relentless winter schedule domestically and in Europe. What a welcome surprise that would be.