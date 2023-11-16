Anthony Martial could be involved in January swap deal with Paris Saint Germain’s Nordi Mukiele



It is no secret that Anthony Martial is nearing the final six months of his Manchester United contract and that the club is interesting in cashing in on him and moving on.

One of the most talented and exciting young signings of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Martial’s progress started to falter from around the age of 24, when various injuries and dips in form seem to send him backwards rather than forwards.

United now have a decision to make on whether they try to recoup some money for the star by selling him in January, letting him go for free in June or extending his contract for one more year to protect his value, which would risk them getting stuck with a player they don’t really want for another 12 months.

The first option is probably the best but the issue there is that, as things stand, Martial is the only other striker at the club besides Rasmus Hojlund, so selling him now would leave the Red Devils desperately short in that area.

One way around that obstacle would be to find a player exchange deal for the 27 year old and The Express claims that they have been “presented by a surprise … opportunity” in that regard.

According to the outlet, “Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing a move” for Martial “as they attempt to inject more homegrown talent into their squad”.

However, the exchange deal mooted by The Express is not for a forward but for a right back.

“United could use discussions with PSG chiefs to strike a player-exchange agreement for defender Nordi Mukiele,” the outlet reports.

“United were widely linked with the 26-year-old in the summer transfer window but failed to complete a transfer.”

The article further adds that “United are desperate for an upgrade in that position.”

Whilst it is an exchange that could potentially make sense in a summer window, this seems an unlikely prospect in January.

As stated above, it would leave United with only one recognised forward whilst having three right backs, with Victor Lindelof also capable of playing the role as a further backup.

A straight sale to PSG or to another suitor such as Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid or the Saudi Pro League, would probably make more sense, allowing United to strengthen their forward line with the money received.