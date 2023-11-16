Blow for Man United as Brentford grow confident of tying down Ivan Toney to new deal



Manchester United could suffer a major transfer blow in their efforts to sign Ivan Toney striker as Brentford grow increasingly confident of tying down their talisman to a new long-term contract.

United have been linked to Toney on multiple occasions.

A report covered by The Peoples Person explained that the Red Devils are keen to sign a striker capable of easing the goalscoring burden currently on Rasmus Hojlund’s shoulders.

Hojlund has struggled to open his goalscoring account in the Premier League but remains prolific in the Champions League.

In Europe, he is the joint-top scorer alongside Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

However, it has been an entirely different story in England’s top flight. A combination of his teammates not creating enough clear-cut opportunities and a bit of bad fortune have worked against the Dane.

Hojlund is currently injured. He picked up a muscle strain during United’s 1-0 win against Luton at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old was forced to withdraw from the national team during the ongoing international break as he undergoes his recovery in an effort to return to action as soon as possible.

It’s understood that United are not the only ones keen on signing Toney. Arsenal and Chelsea are also admirers of the Brentford man.

If an update by talkSPORT is anything to go by, interested parties are set to be massively disappointed even as the winter transfer window draws closer.

“Brentford are confident star striker Ivan Toney will sign a new contract.”

“The Bees are adamant they will not sell Toney in the upcoming January transfer window.”

BREAKING: #BrentfordFC are confident star striker Ivan Toney will sign a new contract. The Bees are adamant they will not sell Toney in the upcoming January transfer window. – talkSPORT sources understand 🚨 More on our website ☞ https://t.co/PVsrFYa8AU pic.twitter.com/8kKVMEAd1w — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 16, 2023

The 27-year-old is still serving an eight-month ban for gambling offences. He is set to make a sensational return to action in January.

Toney has been training with his Brentford teammates and playing in behind-closed-doors friendly games.

