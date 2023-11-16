Ed Woodward gets a job with SentientSports soon after Richard Arnold leaves Manchester United



It is a tale of two executives- former and, also now former. Richard Arnold succeeded Ed Woodward in the Manchester United CEO chair and a few years after that announcement, they have opposite fortunes.

Just as Arnold’s exit was confirmed by the club, former United CEO Ed Woodward is back in a job, again in the sports industry.

Woodward has been appointed as the Strategic Advisor and Non-Executive Board Member for AI company SentientSports.

SentientSports announced that Woodward’s “expertise in sports tech” will be “key” in “advancing our AI innovations”.

The company is in the market to use artificial intelligence to help clubs create global digital fanbases, leveraging those into direct-to-consumer income streams.

“I am excited to be joining the SentientSports board and working alongside Ryan and the team. The blend of sports and AI technology at SentientSports is truly cutting-edge.

“With some of the industry’s leading AI talents involved, I see tremendous potential for innovation and expanding global digital fanbases.

“I’m thrilled to be part of such a dynamic company with the potential to revolutionise the global digital sports landscape,” Woodward said.

The company, founded in 2020, has been making waves in the sports AI landscape and Woodward’s United credentials clearly give him a lot of credibility.

That credibility is also what Richard Arnold will be hoping for as he is now on the market after leaving as United’s CEO.

After succeeding Woodward as CEO, he made all the right noises initially and even took a step back from sporting matters but soon after, fell into the same trap.

His handling of the Mason Greenwood decision hit his credibility greatly and an unpopular Glazer association didn’t help his image.

Ultimately, his exit was not lamented by many United supporters and now, just like Woodward, he would hope that his next job is away from a club as hardly scrutinised as United.

