Gary Lineker tips Man United’s Mason Mount to host BBC’s Match of the Day in future



Former English striker Gary Linker has tipped Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount to one day become the host of BBC’s iconic Match of the Day show.

Mount arrived at United in the summer from Chelsea in a £60m deal.

He was Erik ten Hag’s number one midfield target and after weeks of negotiation and haggling with Chelsea, an agreement was struck.

Mount has had a slow start to life at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old suffered an injury early into the season that kept him sidelined for a prolonged period. He has since been unable to earn a regular starting berth.

Recently, Mount has produced a number of impressive performances from the bench and is undoubtedly knocking at the door to be restored into the starting XI.

Against Luton Town, he came on for the injured Christian Eriksen and did a fantastic job during the time he was on the pitch.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker who has been part of Match of the Day since 1999, discussed the issue of his succession.

He told his co-hosts, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, “Kasper Schmeichel, as a goalkeeper, very good. His dad’s done lots of punditry, that’s not a bad shout.”

“Can you remember, Alan, when we did the World Cup in Moscow and there were three young footballers?”

“It was Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Ryan Sessegnon. They came to watch us do the TV show.”

Lineker added, “And Mason Mount sat in my chair and was doing a few things to [the] camera, and he wasn’t too bad. Who knows, maybe Mason Mount, we’ll see.”

However, it will be a long time before Mount would even consider such an opportunity. N doubt that at the moment, the player is primarily concerned with improving his form for United and making an impact at the club.

