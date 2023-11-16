International roundup: Scott McTominay extends red-hot goalscoring form for Scotland in 2-2 draw vs. Georgia



A few Manchester United stars were in action for their national sides as the November international break carries on.

Scott McTominay was named in Scotland’s starting XI for their UEFA Euro Qualifiers match against Georgia. Victor Lindelof also started for Sweden vs. Azerbaijan as did club skipper Bruno Fernandes who received Roberto Martinez’s nod in midfield when Portugal came up against Liechtenstein.

Here’s a roundup of how these United stars performed for their respective national teams.

Scott McTominay (Georgia 2-2 Scotland)

McTominay once again got on the scoresheet as Scotland held Georgia to a 2-2 stalemate at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia grabbed the opener 15 minutes into the game. However, McTominay restored parity just four minutes after the break.

The United midfielder found himself inside the Georgia box and carefully placed the ball into the corner of the goal.

It was the seventh goal in seven EURO 2024 qualifiers for the Carrington academy graduate who is certainly enjoying life.

Seven goals in seven #EURO2024 qualifiers for Scott McTominay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/RbFC1vvfVy — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) November 16, 2023

Kvaratskhelia gave Georgia control of proceedings once again in the 53rd minute. It would have been enough to win the match but an extremely late goal in the dying embers of the game from Lawrence Shankland saw Steve Clarke’s men get a share of the spoils.

During the 90 minutes he was on the pitch, McTominay had an impressive 53 touches of the ball. He successfully delivered 42 of the 43 passes he attempted, managing a pass success rate of 98%.

The 26-year-old made one key pass. He attempted two crosses and found his target just once.

McTominay embarked on one dribble and came out on top. He won two of the ground duels he delved into. He failed to win the one aerial challenge he was required to contest.

The midfielder’s defensive game was lacking a little bit. He failed to register even one tackle, interception or clearance. This is undoubtedly something he will be keen to work on.

Victor Lindelof (Azerbaijan 3-0 Sweden)

Lindelof was part of the Sweden team that found itself at the end of a 3-0 battering by Azerbaijan.

The United defender slotted at the heart of his country’s backline to form a centre-back partnership with Filip Helander.

During the time he was in action, Lindelof made one clearance and as many tackles. He was dribbled past in one instance.

He made one error that directly led to an Azerbaijan goal.

Lindelof won two of his four duels on the ground. He also successfully challenged two of his six contests in the air.

The 29-year-old had 106 touches of the ball to his name and an impressive pass accuracy of 85% from the 79 successful passes he delivered to his teammates.

He made one key pass.

Lindelof tried to ping the ball long on 15 occasions. He found his target 10 times. The defender also created one big chance.

He set out on one dribble, which he completed successfully.

Bruno Fernandes (Liechtenstein 0-2 Portugal)

United captain Bruno Fernandes played for 67 minutes as Portugal eased past Liechtenstein in a 3-0 win.

The Selecao’s goals were grabbed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo.

Fernandes registered 97 touches of the ball and a pass accuracy of 86% in what was an all-action display from him in the middle of the park.

The playmaker made two key passes.

He only found his target with one of his seven crossing attempts. Fernandes did not complete any of his two dribbling attempts and won two of the five ground duels he delved into.

Fernandes only managed to put in one tackle.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Portugal face Iceland next on Sunday.

