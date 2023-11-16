Jeremie Frimpong had “already said goodbye” to Bayer Leverkusen before failed Man United move



Bayer Leverkusen and reported Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong had reportedly already bid his teammates farewell in the summer ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford or Barcelona.

Frimpong has been consistently linked to United since Erik ten Hag’s appointment as manager in 2022.

During the summer transfer window, it was indicated that Ten Hag harboured reservations about Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka going forward.

The two United stars have had to share the position between themselves.

Neither has been able to become an undisputed starter beyond any reasonable doubt.

According to BILD journalist Axel Hesse (via SportWitness), Frimpong and his representatives were extremely confident of getting a move to a top European club.

Barcelona and United are mentioned as the two clubs to have expressed the strongest interest in the Dutch defender.

So confident was Frimpong of a transfer that he is said to have “already said his goodbye” to Bayer Leverkusen.

Neither a switch to Ten Hag’s side nor the Camp Nou materialized and so Frimpong stayed in Xabi Alonso’s ranks.

So far this season, the Netherlands international has managed an impressive five goals and six assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Hesse revealed on Frimpong, “If you had asked me after last season whether Jeremie would still play for Leverkusen, I would have thought it impossible.”

“Major clubs had shown interest, there were contacts with Barcelona and Manchester United at an early stage. That (failed exit) was a setback for him, because I think he had already said goodbye to the club in his mind. He plays a big role in the team that is not only at the top of the Bundesliga, but also plays the best football in Germany.”

“As a wingback he has become a great weapon. After the market closed, he signed a new contract, which includes a release clause of €40m for next summer. If he continues to play like this, he will definitely be sold.”

“Spanish football is tailor-made for him. If you ask me, Jeremie is the ideal back for a team like Barcelona.”

