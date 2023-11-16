John Murtough set to leave Man United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ruthless cull gathers pace



Manchester United’s current football director John Murtough, is expected to vacate his post and leave the club imminently as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on a partial investment into the Red Devils.

An official announcement of Sir Jim’s arrangement with the Glazers is set to be made before the end of the ongoing November international break.

Yesterday, news broke out that United CEO, Richard Arnold had decided to step down after 16 years of service at Old Trafford.

The expectation is that Arnold will be replaced by former Juventus and Paris Saint-German chief Jean-Claude Blanc.

Further personnel changes are certainly incoming with Sir Jim keen on bringing in his own people to undertake a radical overhaul of United’s sporting operations.

There has been a lot of speculation about Murtough’s job security, with the likes of Paul Mitchell, Michael Edwards and Dougie Freedman all said to be under strong consideration to take over as United’s sporting director.

According to The Daily Star, Murtough is all but set to leave the Red Devils as his time is up.

“John Murtough will be the next director to leave Manchester United, as the Old Trafford cull gathers pace. Earlier this week United announced CEO Richard Arnold was stepping down. And sporting director Murtough looks poised to follow him through the exit door, as sweeping boardroom changes continue at the fallen giants.”

“It’s understood Ratcliffe has been less than impressed with United’s recruitment in the transfer market, and holds Murtough responsible. United tried but failed to sign England stars Harry Kane and Declan Rice in the summer.”

Murtough previously served as United’s head of football development before being promoted to his current role in 2021.

He first joined the 20-time English champions in 2013, when he arrived alongside David Moyes from Premier League rivals Everton.

Under Murtough, United have often been criticised for overspending on players who have then struggled at the club. United have also repeatedly missed out on key targets to rival teams.

