Marcus Rashford joins up with England after “personal matters” delay

Marcus Rashford joined up with the England squad ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta on Friday after the Manchester United player was given permission to delay his arrival due to “personal matters.”

The Telegraph reported that England manager Gareth Southgate had given Rashford express permission to meet up with the rest of the national team later than expected so that he could deal with an undisclosed private matter.

The same permission was extended to Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who was also reportedly dealing with a private issue.

Late yesterday evening, The Mail Online reported that Rashford reported to St George’s Park where the rest of the national squad is preparing to face Malta.

The news outlet added that Rashford was able to train with the England squad on Wednesday morning, meaning that he missed just one training session as a result of his delayed arrival.

Following an impressive performance at club level last season, Rashford has struggled to perform for Man United during the current campaign, scoring just one goal and assisting three in 16 matches in all competitions.

The 26 year old has drawn criticism from the likes of Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer, who said of the winger, “He looks moody, and when that’s the case you’re never going to perform at your best. Whether he feels he’s better than what’s at Old Trafford at this moment in time, I don’t know.”

During the pre-match press conference ahead of United’s 1-0 win over Luton Town, manager Erik ten Hag revealed that Rashford is unhappy with himself due to his disappointing performances.

Ten Hag went on to affirm his faith in the player, expressing his belief that Rashford’s performances will rise as the team improves during the course of the season.

Off the field, the England international has faced a slew of controversies that have only complicated his personal life.

The Peoples Person reported that Rashford’s brother Dane was arrested in Miami near the end of October.

Further controversy arose as Rashford decided to hold a large birthday celebration at a nightclub hours after United’s humiliating 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Should Rashford indeed be included in the lineup to face Malta, he will no doubt look at this soft fixture as an opportunity to get on the scoresheet and begin turning his season around.