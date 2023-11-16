Noel Gallagher suggests Thomas Frank should replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Noel Gallagher, the former Oasis singer and keen Manchester City fan, has suggested in a recent interview that Manchester United would benefit from hiring Thomas Frank.

According to The Daily Star, the musician gave an interview suggesting that the Red Devils brought in the Brentford manager to “lower expectations” at the club.

Gallagher can hardly be described as overly sympathetic to the Red Devils cause.

During an appearance on BBC’s Match of the Day back in 2015, the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds musician claimed that the side from Old Trafford have “had their time. As an expert of watching a club with false dawns, I recognise it.”

The legendary Brit-pop singer believes that United need to lower the expectations short term and the Danish manager would seemingly fit the bill in his eyes.

Gallagher claimed in the interview that the Old Trafford outfit need “somebody like Thomas Frank to reshape that club properly from the bottom up.” The City fan bemoaned United’s supposed interest in always chasing big flashy names like they did with Paul Pogba. The musician reckons that these sorts of players are only signed to placate fans for a few weeks.

The former Oasis frontman predicts that the Red Devils have “come full circle”. He states that he remembers before Sir Alex Ferguson’s arrival at the club, United were a “decent cup team” and not much more.

The club, in his eyes, needs “galvanising” in the same way the legendary Scottish manager was able to during the backend of the 1980s.

The final nugget of wisdom that the 56 year old Manchester native gave out would probably resonate more with Man United fans than a potential appointment of Thomas Frank.

The guitarist speculated that the problem may not lie so much with Erik ten Hag but more to do with the current ownership model.

Gallagher believes the real issues at the club stem from the top as the Glazer family “have no love” for the club. He also asserted that until “real football people” are wandering the corridors of Old Trafford at board level, the team will never be successful.

Noel Gallagher’s public attitude to Manchester United is understandably tongue-in-cheek however, despite the frankly ludicrous suggestion of Frank replacing Ten Hag, the City fan has hit on some important points. If the Dutch manager is to be successful at United, he will need to galvanise the club. Moreover, the team from the red side of Manchester will need to appoint the right people to the right roles at executive level.

With Richard Arnold stepping down as CEO and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS coming in shortly, fans will be hoping the club decide to listen to Gallagher and the copious voices telling them to do the same.