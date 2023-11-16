Sir Alex Ferguson heading to Bahrain to see his horse Spirit Dancer contest the Bahrain International Trophy

Sir Alex Ferguson is widely regarded as the greatest football manager the game has ever seen.

His spell at Manchester United will forever be remembered as one of the finest managerial performances of all-time, overseeing a period of complete domestic dominance at Old Trafford.

Since retiring from management just over a decade ago, the Scot has had time to focus on his hobbies away from the sport he gave so much to.

Ferguson’s love for horse racing has never been a secret and his involvement in the sport has continued since giving up his day job.

So much so that Sir Alex is set to travel to Bahrain to watch his horse compete in race worth $1 million to the winner, as reported by The Mirror.

The race meeting at Sakhir racecourse, where his horse Spirit Dancer will be a runner, is the richest ever edition of the Group 2 race.

Spirit Dancer, a son of super sire Frankel who was also bred by Ferguson, is in good form having won three times over the summer including his biggest win in the Group 3 Strensall Stakes at York in August.

Having won all there was to win during his time in football management, it would not surprise anybody to see Sir Alex’s horse return from Bahrain victorious.

The 37th anniversary of Fergie’s appointment at United was celebrated earlier this month, a stark reminder to everyone at the club of the standards expected from both players and staff.

United haven’t been able to steady the ship since Ferguson walked away in the summer of 2013, with Erik ten Hag the fifth permanent manager in ten years.

The Scot bowed out in typical style by winning the Premier League title at a canter in 2013 and he will be hoping Sprit Dancer can romp home in similar fashion in Bahrain.

Unfortunately for United, they haven’t really come close to winning a league title since Fergie’s departure with Manchester City taking over as the dominant force in the division.

However, the legendary manager believes United are on the right path with their latest coach, Erik ten Hag, publicly backing the under pressure Dutchman in a recent interview.

Ten Hag will be hoping for a continuation of the decent results achieved in the league in recent weeks, when club football returns at the end of November after the latest international break.