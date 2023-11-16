Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to rely heavily on Sir Alex Ferguson in his Man United overhaul



Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to rely heavily on Sir Alex Ferguson’s expertise and knowledge of Manchester United as he narrows in on completing a partial 25% investment into the club.

Sir Jim is only one step away from essentially becoming a minority owner of United. An official announcement is set to be made public in the next few days.

It’s understood that the INEOS billionaire’s proposal will see him granted full sporting control of the Red Devils’ sporting operations.

Sir Jim is said to have already identified key personnel to fill top jobs at Old Trafford – these figures will spearhead his vision at the club.

It has been repeatedly indicated that former AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur transfer expert Paul Mitchell is under consideration to be appointed United’s next sporting director.

After confirmation that Richard Arnold had decided to step down from his post as United’s CEO, the feeling is that former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain chief Jean Claude Blanc is the favourite to replace Arnold.

The Telegraph have revealed the names of other individuals in the running for backroom roles at United when Sir Jim’s partial investment is made official.

It’s likely that legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson will play a key role in some of these movements.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to take guidance from Sir Alex Ferguson as he prepares to undertake a radical overhaul of Manchester United. That would be a boost to Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman’s hopes of landing a job at Old Trafford, as the Scotsman is a long-term ally of Ferguson, although Telegraph Sport can reveal that he is not the only sporting director on Ratcliffe’s list.”

“While Freedman is thought to be admired by Ferguson, it is understood that Atalanta’s Lee Congerton, former AC Milan pair Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, and Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta are also under consideration.”

“Freedman used to be a neighbour of Ferguson in Cheshire before taking his current job at Palace in 2017. Freedman also spent time with Ferguson in his office at Old Trafford in 2011, when he was manager of Palace and Ferguson was still in charge at United.”

While at Selhurst Park, Freedman is credited with unearthing gems such as Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Michael Olise.

He also played a crucial part in arranging the loan signing of Connor Gallagher from Chelsea.

The Telegraph notes that Congerton, who handles recruitment at Atalanta, previously held positions at Leicester City, Celtic, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.

Maldini and Massara worked at AC Milan but were sacked after falling out with club owner Gary Cardinale.

Under Berta, Atletico Madrid have become a super club in Europe that has enjoyed success on the pitch.

Interestingly, The Telegraph’s report did not mention Mitchell and whether or not the 43-year-old is in contention for a job at United.

