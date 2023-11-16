Wayne Rooney’s brother John scores wonder goal from halfway line for Macclesfield FC

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney scored a bundle of extraordinary goals during his time at Old Trafford, contributing to him becoming United’s highest-ever goalscorer.

Rooney’s outstanding quality saw him score every type of goal for the club; tap-ins, long-range volleys, bicycle kicks and halfway-line strikes were all part of the Rooney repertoire as he dazzled fans in Manchester.

Apparently, the penchant for the spectacular runs through the Rooney bloodline.

Wayne’s brother, John, scored an outrageous goal from the halfway line for non-league Macclesfield FC in a 1-1 draw against Basford, on Tuesday night.

🤯John Rooney from 45 yards!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/07o7ZSNqO8 — Macclesfield FC (@thesilkmen) November 15, 2023

The sublime strike came on the stroke of half-time to put Macclesfield ahead but wasn’t enough to win the three points for the home side with a second-half penalty earning Basford a point.

John picked the ball up from fully 45 yards out before unleashing a right-footed strike that left Basford’s keeper scrambling back to his goal – all to no avail.

The ball fizzed over the goalie’s head before bouncing just ahead of the goalline and finding its way into the net.

The super hit evoked memories of a couple of Wayne’s stunning long-range strikes both coming against West Ham United, in the Premier League.

Rooney looped a bouncing ball over Hammer’s ‘keeper Adrian from just inside his own half in 2016 for United – adding to his collection of stunners for the club.

He then did similar against the same opposition when playing for Everton, fizzing an incredible first-time strike over Joe Hart’s head from 5 yards inside his own half.

He also repeated the feat when playing for DC United in the MLS.

Although John’s strike may not have come in such glamorous surroundings, it will still go down as one of the goals of the season, at any level.

Meanwhile, Wayne is struggling to adapt to life as Birmingham City manager having lost four of his first five games in charge of the Midlands club.