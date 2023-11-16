West Ham plotting January move for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka to solve right-back issues



West Ham have reportedly identified Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their number one target to solve their issues at right-back.

During the summer transfer window, West Ham expressed interest in Wan-Bissaka.

However, a move to the London Stadium never materialized and the Englishman ended up staying at United.

He suffered an injury on 16 September during United’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton. Wan-Bissaka recently made his return to action and played the full 90 minutes against Fulham and FC Copenhagen.

He missed the Luton Town game due to illness, prompting Erik ten Hag to start Diogo Dalot in his place.

Football Transfers report that West Ham are keen on landing Wan-Bissaka as early as January and the United star is not entirely opposed to leaving Old Trafford if he were to be made available for sale.

There is uncertainty surrounding Vladimir Coufals’s future with David Moyes’ side.

The Hammers are not keen on handing Coufal a contract extension to extend his stay at the club.

Negotiations with Ben Johnson, West Ham’s other right-back, have hit a major snag. Johnson’s representatives and the London outfit remain some way apart in agreeing terms of a new deal.

Johnson is unhappy with what has been put on the table and is seriously considering leaving West Ham in search of greener pastures.

Football Transfers state, “We are told that a January move for Wan-Bissaka could be on the cards despite interest from his former club, Crystal Palace.”

“It is thought that a move to West Ham is a more enticing prospect for Wan Bissaka than a return to the Eagles, where he spent three seasons.”

“West Ham are also actively pursuing Wolves’ Nelson Semedo as a potential replacement for Coufal.”

