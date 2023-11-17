“Cry babies and a disgrace”: Furious Scott McTominay blasts Georgia players after Scotland’s 2-2 draw



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has branded the Georgia players as “cry babies” and slammed their behaviour as a “disgrace” following Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifying draw.

The hotly-contested match ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

McTominay himself got on the score sheet and registered his seventh goal of the qualifying campaign.

After the final whistle, the United star spoke to reporters and took issue with the Georgia players’ behaviour which he perceived as solely intended to influence the referee.

The game saw six yellow cards dished out to either side and a total of 32 fouls given. Two scraps between both teams occurred in either half.

An angry McTominay told Viaplay (via Sky Sports), “Every game at this level is big, and obviously they have got some really, really good footballers but tonight I thought the way they were acting was a disgrace in terms of provoking the referee as well.”

“Anyway, that’s football and that’s sometimes the way it goes. We have to keep our heads but it’s difficult. There’s some disappointed people in the dressing room but I feel like it’s something we can build on after coming back twice.”

“They should do something about people pretending that they’re injured when they’re not. It’s a difficult one to call but rolling around, crying like babies all afternoon is not football.”

The United academy graduate added, “For us we just wanted to get on with the game and play and do our best. Whereas the other side was provoking the referee a lot.”

McTominay’s comments were echoed by an equally furious Steve Clarke who called out Georgia’s “shenanigans.”

Clarke praised his players for reacting well to the situation and not giving up until the end.

He hailed Scotland’s fighting spirit in the face of challenges and adversity. Scotland are set to face Norway next on Sunday.

