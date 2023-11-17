Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish denies Man United have held talks with Dougie Freedman



Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has insisted that Manchester United are yet to open talks with sporting director Dougie Freedman.

As Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on a partial investment into United, it’s expected that the British businessman will be granted full control of the club’s sporting operations.

Sir Jim is already planning a radical overhaul of the club’s structure and how it is run.

It’s understood that the INEOS billionaire has identified key personnel to spearhead his vision at Old Trafford. After Richard Arnold’s decision to step down, former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain chief Jean-Claude Blanc is under strong consideration to become United’s next CEO.

John Murtough’s job is also not secure., with the likes of Paul Mitchell, Paolo Maldini, Michael Edwards and Freedman in contention to take charge of United’s transfer business, recruitment and dealings in the market.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Sir Jim is keen on relying heavily on Sir Alex Ferguson’s fountain of knowledge and wisdom in his attempts to bring back success at Old Trafford.

It’s assumed this would instantly hand Freedman an advantage as the Crystal Palace sporting director enjoys a close personal relationship with the legendary Sir Alex.

However, according to Parish who spoke on The Rest is Football podcast, Sir Jim is yet to make his move for Freedman.

Paris said, “You would have to get into the minds of those people (Manchester United decision-makers) wouldn’t you? I certainly don’t think there’s been any conversations. It’s flattering for the club.”

“You guys live in the world where 50 per cent of the stories in the media are true. 50 per cent are not. We just don’t know which ones yet.”

“He’s a brilliant guy. He was the second manager I had at the club. He was instrumental in us getting promoted. He’s been instrumental, he saved the club (as a player) when we were about to get relegated from the Championship with a last-minute goal at Stockport. He got us promoted while playing for Wolves.”

Parish added, “He’s got a real affinity to the club and works really hard. We have signed some really good players and most importantly – the transfer window which is probably the hardest part of the job – it’s fun being involved in it with him.”

“The fact he’s being linked with clubs like that show he’s doing the right thing.”

Freedman is credited with unearthing some of Palace’s current best players such as Marc Guehi, Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

