David Beckham tells Sir Jim Ratcliffe exactly what to do to restore Man United to its past glories



Manchester United legend David Beckham has explained that the club need managerial stability even as Sir Jim Ratcliffe closes in on a partial investment.

Sir Jim is just one step away from completing a deal with the Glazers that will effectively make him a minority owner of United.

An official announcement to make the arrangement public is expected to be made in the next few days, possibly while the international break is going on.

The expectation is that the INEOS billionaire will be granted control of United’s sporting operations, which he intends to streamline in an effort to get the club back to winning on the pitch.

Already, CEO Richard Arnold has stepped down as Sir Jim’s sweeping changes start to take shape. A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that football director, John Murtough, is set to be the next high-profile individual to leave United.

Beckham spoke to Sportstar and gave his opinion on the current affairs at Old Trafford.

The former midfielder especially stressed the need for managerial stability and gave the example of Sir Alex Ferguson who enjoyed an extremely successful 27-year reign in the dugout.

Beckham said, “I am a true Manchester United fan who only wants the good for our club and only wants us to get back to top level again. But that has to start at the top. It has to start with ownership. We have talked about the change that should happen. I have been very vocal about Manchester United needing a change.”

“When Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013, there was always going to be a dip. You can’t stay at the top level. But we stayed put for the amount of years because we had the stability of having someone like Sir Alex Ferguson, our manager.”

The 1999 treble winner added, “Now we have had quite a few managers over the last 10 years and that is unfortunate because it brings the stability that we had with Sir Alex Ferguson, you don’t have that anymore. It shows in the way we play.”

Beckham expressed confidence that the Red Devils will return to the pinnacle of English and European football in future if the right decisions are made.

He remarked, “But we are still Manchester United. No one can change that. We are still, in my eyes, the best club in the world, but there was always going to be a moment where… decline is the wrong word. But we are still Manchester United. No one can change that. We are still, in my eyes, the best club in the world, but there was always going to be a moment where… decline is the wrong word.”

