Diogo Dalot announces he has become a father for the first time

Manchester United’s underwhelming start to the season has been largely down to the defensive injury crisis Erik ten Hag has had to deal with throughout the campaign.

The United boss has been unable to field a consistent back four and results have suffered as a result.

Diogo Dalot has been the only recognised first team defender that has been readily available to Ten Hag and has featured in every game since the second fixture of the season.

The Portuguese international has been busy on the field and is now set to become even busier off the field after confirming the birth of his first child.

Dalot announced the news on his Instagram page with a picture of him and his partner holding the newborn baby’s hand.

The heartwarming photo was captioned with “Welcome to the world Clara, 15.11.2023”.

Dalot missed Portugal’s 2-0 win over Liechtenstein last night due to the event and it remains to be seen whether he joins up with his country for the remainder of the international break.

The full-back has saved his career at United over the last 18 months, having looked set for the exit door under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Erik ten Hag has breathed new life into the defender who has shared the responsibility of the right-back role with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Despite not hitting his best form this season, Dalot has contributed to the cause, helping his underperforming attackers by scoring an important winner away at Sheffield United with a wonderful long range effort.

However, an error against FC Copenhagen saw him come under renewed criticism, with many seeing Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the preferred choice at right back.

Ten Hag will now be hoping the sleepless nights that will be coming the defender’s way won’t have too much of an affect on him getting back to his best in the coming weeks.

All United fans will be sending their congratulations and well wishes to Dalot and his family upon the recent news.