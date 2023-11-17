Exiled Man United star Jadon Sancho not a transfer priority for Juventus



Manchester United may be the most in-form team in the Premier League at the moment but a lot needs to go right for manager Erik ten Hag after the international break if he is to salvage the current campaign.

Not only has the Dutchman been forced to deal with a humongous pile of injuries but he has also had to contend with underwhelming displays from his top stars and off-field controversies.

One of the biggest talking points this season has been the former Ajax coach’s treatment of Jadon Sancho, who remains banished from the first team after failing to apologise to the manager.

ETH-Sancho spat still rumbling on

Ten Hag had called out the former Manchester City academy graduate’s training displays with the winger not taking it in the right spirit, instead choosing to retaliate by calling out his manager on social media.

The England international was not too pleased with Ten Hag’s preferential treatment of Antony and he has refused to bow down despite the intervention from the PFA and his England colleagues.

New minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also expected to have a word with the boss but it seems to be too late and the club is resigned to losing the former Borussia Dortmund star in January.

A lot of clubs including Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona are among those who are reportedly interested but in all likelihood, due to the finances involved, a loan deal is the most likely outcome in January.

Links with Juventus seem to be gaining traction recently. But Calciomercato have now claimed that while The Old Lady would love to acquire such a highly-rated star in such an opportunistic circumstance, the truth is that tactically and economically, a loan deal would be difficult to complete.

Sancho’s agents have got in touch with the Turin outfit but even sporting-wise, the 23-year-old does not fit Massimiliano Allegri’s vision.

“Jadon Sancho is not a priority for Juventus, between his salary and tactical position in Massimiliano Allegri’s XI. In a possible 3-5-2, he would be placed behind the first striker. A role that he can do, but which does not enhance the acrobatic Sancho.

Sancho not the right fit for Juventus

“As regards the salary of the 23-year-old Englishman, Manchester United demands an onerous loan with almost total participation in the monthly payments.

“To date, Jadon receives a salary which at the pound-euro exchange rate corresponds to 20 million per year. Probably not the case for the ‘Old Lady’.”

Due to the lack of playing time and the negativity surrounding the winger, United are aware that they might not recoup the fee they paid Dortmund three seasons ago.

However, that does not mean United should take a big hit and they should definitely try and squeeze out as much as possible from any future sale.

