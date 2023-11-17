Extra misery for Erik ten Hag as Andre Onana is taken off injured during Cameroon’s clash vs. Mauritius



Manchester United’s injury concerns look set to worsen further, with Andre Onana possibly the latest addition to the club’s extensive list of absentees.

This season, United have struggled in terms of performances and results, partly due to key players being unavailable due to injuries.

In the defensive department especially, the Red Devils have been forced to chop and change their backline set-up to adapt to their always-changing situation with respect to player fitness.

At the moment, the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Jonny Evans and Lisandro Martinez are still recovering from different physical setbacks.

Raphael Varane, Sergio Reguilon and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have also been in and out of the team due to injuries.

It seemed like the goalkeeper position was the only part of the pitch in which United had any luck, but even that bit of luck seems to have now worn off.

During Cameroon’s World Cup qualifier clash against Mauritius, United’s starting goalkeeper, Andre Onana had to be taken off after sustaining an injury.

The 27-year-old was unable to continue and was soon replaced by Fabrice Ondoa who was introduced into proceedings in the 81st minute.

Cameroon ran out 3-0 winners against Mauritius.

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo, Georges-Kevin N’Koudou and Frank Magri were enough to secure the win for Rigobert Song’s men.

Like Ten Hag and his coaching staff, no doubt most United fans will be waiting with bated breath to find out the extent of Onana’s injury.

Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious and the shot-stopper make his return immediately after the international break when the Red Devils travel to Goodison Park to take on Sean Dyche’s Everton.

