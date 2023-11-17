Harry Maguire now a trusted player by Erik ten Hag amid doubts over some of his teammates’ commitment



Harry Maguire is reportedly now a key part of Erik ten Hag’s plans and a trusted lieutenant as the Manchester United boss seeks to get his side back to winning consistently.

United have endured a difficult start to the season. Performances and results have been dismal, to say the least.

While some of the club’s problems this term have been brought about by injuries to key players, some of Ten Hag’s decisions have also been questioned.

One is his continued preference for a centre-back partnership of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans even while Raphael Varane is fit.

At the moment, Varane seems to be firmly below the pecking order. Ten Hag has repeatedly explained that Varane’s exclusion from the starting XI is due to tactical reasons and nothing else. The Dutchman denied any talks of a falling out.

A report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that the French defender has seemingly accepted that he is now a bench player but remains committed to forcing his way back into the team.

Against Luton Town just before the international break, even with Evans injured, Ten Hag once again snubbed Varane and elected to field Maguire and Victor Lindelof at the heart of the United backline. Lindelof would eventually clinch the all-important winning goal.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Maguire’s new lease of life at Old Trafford is due to his excellent attitude and work rate that has endeared him to Ten Hag and the coaching staff.

Dawson states, “Sources close to Ten Hag have told ESPN that he’s also been impressed with Maguire’s attitude since learning in the summer he would be stripped of the captaincy.”

“After handing over the armband to Bruno Fernandes, there were concerns that the change could disrupt the dressing room, yet it’s been noted how well Maguire has handled the decision, particularly one considered relatively embarrassing.”

It’s understood that despite no longer being the skipper, Maguire tried to convince Jadon Sancho to put his pride aside and issue an apology to Ten Hag – a gesture that was well received and appreciated by senior figures at United.

Dawson adds, “As one United source put it, Maguire has become a player Ten Hag can trust during what has been a chastening start to the campaign. There have been concerns about the commitment of certain squad members during the run of poor results and Ten Hag has looked to pick “fighters” in an effort to dig the team out of a hole.”

ESPN’s report is corroborated by The Athletic reporter Andy Mitten who also notes Maguire’s incredible professionalism and desire to always take a leading role even under challenging circumstances.

It’s believed that during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign at the Theatre of Dreams, multiple senior stars rejected the chance to wear the United armband.

When presented with the opportunity, Maguire took it with open arms and did the job to the best of his ability.

Mitten spoke to some insiders within United who gave details about the core leadership group within the club consisting of individuals such as Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Varane, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.

With respect to Fernandes who is United’s current captain, Mitten explains that the Portuguese is appreciated by many internally. He is said to be personable, cheerful and interacts with everyone.

A source said about the playmaker, “There’s no senior player more engaging with the entire team, more outspoken, more connecting, more connected to the club and its values and its history. He’s also very professional. He’s absolutely the right man.”

An added advantage of Fernandes being the captain is that he speaks four languages fluently, which enables him to communicate effectively with almost everyone.

Mitten further relays, “Scott McTominay is considered to have those qualities. He’s seen to lead by example in his professionalism. He’s a United academy graduate and he has a voice. But, because he also doesn’t play all the games, he doesn’t connect and drive the dressing room as much as Fernandes, whose language skills mentioned earlier help in that department.”

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw despite being two of United’s longest-serving players, are not considered captaincy material within Old Trafford.

Casemiro and Varane command respect from their teammates as a result of all they have achieved in their respective careers.

As per The Athletic, Evans and Tom Heaton are seen as leaders due to their professionalism, conduct, standards and lack of ego.

It’s understood that Eriksen is perceived to be a leading influence “in the quiet, steady and professional sense.”

