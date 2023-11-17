Manchester United open to the sale of Antony in the January transfer window

Manchester United’s misfiring front line have been a major issue for Erik ten Hag this season and has heavily contributed to the team’s poor start to the campaign.

United have failed to find their scoring touch in the Premier League, scoring just 13 goals in their 12 league games.

Brazilian winger Antony is one of the guilty parties and is yet to register a goal or an assist this season.

The 23-year-old has also only completed one full 90 minutes this campaign, the 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle United which ended United’s Carabao Cup defence in embarrassing fashion at Old Trafford.

As reported by Spanish media outlet Fichajes, United are now willing to listen to offers for the player they signed just last summer.

United paid £82 million to Ajax in order to secure the services of the winger, with Ten Hag’s previous relationship with the player key to the deal.

Antony had a fine start to life at Old Trafford, scoring in his first three games for the club – the first player in 50 years to so – and looking a real threat.

The were further flashes of the undoubted talent the Brazilian possess last season, including a few stunning goals in some big games.

His tie-winning strike against Barcelona in the Europa League won him the club’s Goal of the Season award, underlining his ability.

He is also the most natural fit on the right flank for United and does offer more balance than Rashford, Garnacho or the exiled Jadon Sancho when they are shoehorned out there.

However, his form this season has been alarming and seemingly causing the club to have a rethink on his future.

Off the field issues have also no doubt played a part in his recent struggles, after accusations of domestic abuse were levelled at him from former partners in Brazil.

Antony has vehemently denied the claims and was granted leave from first-team duties to deal with the issue, further disrupting his season.

Should United place the winger on the transfer list it remains to be seen who a potential suitor would be but links on return to his homeland have surfaced in recent weeks.

Having spent the money they did to bring Antony to Old Trafford, it would be a surprise to see him leave for a cut price in January with Ten Hag also backing the player to get back to his best.