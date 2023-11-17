Manchester United scouts constantly watching Castello Lukeba



One of the main reasons behind Manchester United’s poor start to the season has been due to the ever-rising number of injuries that have plagued the squad.

It currently stands at close to 20 with the club even forced to conduct an internal inquiry to find out the root cause of such an expansive list.

The defence has suffered the most with manager Erik ten Hag hardly ever having the luxury of picking his first-choice back four. This has resulted in his team conceding the second-most goals in the top seven in the league.

United’s issues at the back

The team has fared even worse in the Champions League, with United conceding 11 goals in four games which places them third among the 32 teams to have conceded the most goals.

At the heart of the defence, United have severely missed Lisandro Martinez who is set to be out till next year. Jonny Evans, who has been impressive since his return to the club, is also sidelined.

Add to this the indifferent form and poor injury record of Raphael Varane and it is clear to see that United need a new defender as soon as possible.

Goncalo Inacio and Jean-Clair Todibo have been extensively linked with a move while The Peoples Person recently reported about links with Gianluca Mancini.

Now, Bild (via Sport Witness) have claimed that the 20-time English league champions are eyeing a move for RB Leipzig’s highly-rated defender Castello Lukeba.

The Frenchman arrived in the Bundesliga for €30 million in the summer after impressing for Olympique Lyon but it was initially thought he would take time to adapt to the German league, especially considering the competition for places in the team.

United continuing to monitor Castello Lukeba

But the 20-year-old has passed the trial with flying colours and made 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season. His impressive displays have led to a maiden call-up to the senior French team.

And United scouts have been impressed with what they have seen of him so far. The English giants have sent their scouts to watch the France international “again and again” as per the report.

United were linked with Lukeba in the summer as well, only for Leipzig to emerge as winners in the race but it seems United have still not given up hope.

His current deal lasts until 2028 there is no mention of a price tag or release clause. And the report states that a deal is “almost impossible” even next summer.