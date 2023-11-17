Manchester United slap £50 million price tag on Jadon Sancho in January

Manchester United are reportedly willing to cut their losses on Jadon Sancho as they look to move him on during the January transfer window.

Since his outburst against Erik ten Hag following the Man United manager’s decision to omit him from the squad to face Arsenal in September, the feud between player and manager has become progressively worse.

While Ten Hag appeared willing to consider patching things up as long as Sancho apologised for his actions, the 23 year old refused, ultimately getting banned from the first-team training facilities and removed from their WhatsApp group as the situation continued to deteriorate.

In late October, The Peoples Person reported that United are expected to offload the winger in January.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on X that Sancho too is open to making a fresh start in the new year.

🔴 News Jadon #Sancho: He‘s is planning a restart in the winter and intends to leave ManUtd. #MUFC ➡️ A move to another European country is more likely than staying in England

➡️ A transfer to Barcelona or Dortmund is currently not realistic. #BVB Juventus Turin is interested… pic.twitter.com/OlbxBQ1487 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 24, 2023

Following such reports, several clubs have been linked with the 23 year old, including Tottenham Hotspur, who would allegedly look to get a cheap deal for the once-€85 million player in the region of €35 million.

It is also believed that United have approached Real Madrid to inquire about their possible interest in the England international.

On Monday, reports emerged of Saudi Arabian interest in Sancho, with the Saudis previously expressing interest in him during the summer when United were unwilling to part ways with him.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed this week that Juventus have made contact with United to inquire about the possibility of a loan deal, however, United are believed to be prioritising a permanent move.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Understand Juventus asked for informations on Jadon Sancho deal in recent days. He’s set to leave Man United in January, Juve are interested but only on loan plus part of salary covered by #MUFC. No negotiations yet as Man Utd prefer to wait for permanent deal bids. pic.twitter.com/io1DHwybOn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2023

Given the rising interest in the player, United are reported to have set their asking price for the player, with The Mirror claiming that the club will look to close a deal of around £50 million for him.

Still, even as United seem intent on offloading Sancho, there may yet be another plot twist as Sir Jim Ratcliffe prepares to sit down with Ten Hag to discuss Sancho’s predicament.

With Ratcliffe believed to be interested in fostering a reconciliation between Sancho and Ten Hag, there’s no telling what Sancho’s footballing future will look like until the new United minority shareholder says his piece.