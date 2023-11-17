Manchester United turn to Gianluca Mancini to upgrade defence

Manchester United’s scouting department have been scouring Europe and further afield to strengthen a beleaguered defensive unit.

The latest name drawn from the transfer hat is that of Italian defender, Gianluca Mancini. The online outlet, Caughtoffside, have recently linked the player with a move to Old Trafford.

The centre back made his name at Atalanta and signed for Serie A giants, Roma, in 2020. Life in the Italian capital has been fruitful for Mancini as he has become a “mainstay” of Jose Mourinho’s side.

The Peoples Person reported on United’s interest in the defender as far back as 2021, so it seems the player has been sitting on the scouting list long before Erik ten Hag stepped into the hot seat.

The Italian joins numerous other names as mentioned by the media to bolster the Red Devils’ defence.

Despite recent improvements, United have conceded a lot of goals and this is most obvious in the Champions League. Their opponents in the group have found the net 11 times in four matches against Ten Hag’s team. Truthfully, within the group, only Bayern Munich can really be described as top-class opposition.

It is little wonder that the club is seemingly desperate to add to the defensive department. Jean-Clair Todibo and Goncalo Inacio are two defensive targets that have been mentioned the most by the press. Todibo in particular has received much attention.

The Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has stated that United “really like” the Frenchman. This can be seen in their interest in the summer but a move never transpired.

However, Mancini, who has played 11 times for Italy, has now apparently joined a list that will most likely continue to grow until the January transfer window ends. Ten Hag seems to appreciate the defender’s experience and leadership qualities.

The Dutch coach is also seemingly attracted to the 27-year-old’s potential ability to “slot in” immediately into the team alongside either Lisandro Martinez or Raphael Varane.

Although, as always with United transfers, there is a complication. Caughtoffside report that a move for Mancini may not be plain sailing for the Red Devils.

The website states that the Italian defender is “committed to the project” in Rome and the club have “no intention of parting ways” with the player.

Nonetheless, this can be seen from the perspective of typical transfer games. The article then goes on to state that the club may do a deal at €20m.

Of course, the outlet also asserts that Roma may ask the Red Devils for €30-35m. The United tax in full swing again it seems.

The softening stance of the Romans is also reported in the article when it claims that despite Mancini being a “pillar” of the team, they may well have to sell him to raise “significant funds” for their own financial issues.

If the manager and scouting department believe the Italian is the right man to help the team, they must go for him in January or even in the summer window.

Even €35m seems reasonable if the Italian international is seen as the right man to solidify the creaking backline. The Old Trafford side could certainly benefit from some leadership back there.

