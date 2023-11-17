Marc Skinner says Hannah Blundell should be called up for England

Marc Skinner was full of praise for Hannah Blundell following United’s 5-0 victory over West Ham last weekend.

“I think she deserves more credit,” Skinner told the press as United rose to third in the league.

Blundell will be an integral part of United’s squad as they take on City at Old Trafford in front of 40,000 people.

He continued to sing the praises of the 29 year old full-back, saying: “She’s literally a coach’s dream, because she knows when to move how to move. She knows she can play left, she can play right.”

“She’s one of those players, because she probably doesn’t go on social media and chat about it, she goes well under the radar.”

Last year she was voted player’s player of the year at United by her peers.

Skinner alluded to her international future, saying: “She has to be considered for England at some point.”

He continued, “I’m not going to pick Sarina’s team, but I will be banging on the door about her performances, because she has the consistency levels needed at the highest level.”

Blundell made her senior international debut in March 2018 but hasn’t played for her country since November of that same year.

She won three caps for England.

She joined United from Chelsea in July 2021, and celebrated her 50th appearance for the club against West Ham at Old Trafford last season.

United take on City on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 16.45.