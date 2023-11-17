Sir Jim Ratcliffe only has positives things to say about Man United boss Erik ten Hag



More than a year after the announcement of a strategic review, Manchester United are edging closer to announcing the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the new minority shareholder of the club.

The Peoples Person reported that the announcement of the INEOS chairman buying a 25% stake in the club could be announced as early as Friday.

While the deal might have been ratified by the club, the Premier League are yet to do so and that could take up to two months, which could potentially hamper United’s January transfer plans.

Ratcliffe believes in ETH

Manager Erik ten Hag needs all the help he can get after seeing his second season devastated by injuries and the poor form of his trusted lieutenants.

There have been numerous reports stating that the Dutchman could be shown the exit door if form does not improve dramatically once the British billionaire takes over.

United are staring at an embarrassing group stage exit from the Champions League while the club could miss out on qualifying for the elite European competition next season due to their poor domestic form which has seen them lose five games thus far.

However, as per I news, Ratcliffe seems to be a fan of the former Ajax coach and he believes in his methods and while certain responsibilities might be taken away from him, the manager will be given time to turn things around.

Ten Hag’s transfer activity has been largely hit-and-miss but sacking someone who ended the club’s trophy drought while simultaneously dragging the team back to the Champions League makes no sense, especially in the middle of the campaign.

Sacking the manager in the middle of a campaign signifies “an organisation failing, not just the manager”, as per one source close to Ratcliffe.

“I’ve only ever heard Jim say positive things about Ten Hag,” one source close to Ratcliffe confided to i. However, Ten Hag will not enjoy the same level of influence on recruitment matters once the INEOS chairman arrives.

United’s flawed transfer system to be looked at thoroughly

A lot of changes behind-the-scenes is expected with Richard Arnold already making way while football director John Murtough’s place is also on shaky ground.

Former Tottenham head of recruitment Paul Mitchell and Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman are among the candidates being looked at.

Ratcliffe is said to be displeased with United’s transfer policy in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era where millions have been spent only for meagre returns.

“The new football committee will conduct a full audit of the transfer system in place right now before making any sweeping changes – a process that will likely take until towards the end of the season, insiders said,” the report further added.