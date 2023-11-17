When Manchester United’s 10 absent stars are likely to return to action



No Man United fans likes an international break, but this one is a blessing in disguise as time is desperately needed to get some injured warriors back on the pitch.

Going into the break, the Red Devils’ injury list looked more like a team sheet missing only a goalkeeper, with 10 outfield players unavailable for selection.

However, by the time United kick off against Everton in their next match on November 26th, there is a chance that some of those names will be available for selection again.

This is, as we understand it, the likely return order for the walking wounded.

Everton, 26th November

Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed the Luton game with illness and so should be back.

Amad Diallo could be available. He was last spotted around a week ago in individual training on the grass, which should put team training around now, and full fitness potentially in time for Everton. However, match fitness is another issue and while he could find himself on the bench at Goodison, he is more likely to be eased in with a guest appearance in the U18’s match at Southampton the day before.

Galatasaray, 29th November

Rasmus Hojlund’s thigh strain is thought to be mild and a November return has been mooted. It’s a race against time for the Gala game, with Everton likely to be too soon.

Newcastle United, 2nd December

Tyrell Malacia could just pip Luke Shaw to win the race of the recovering left backs and be available for this one as he returns after summer surgery.

Chelsea, 6th December

Luke Shaw’s return has been touted for the end of November but to our knowledge, there have been no sightings of him back in training yet. This puts him at least 2 weeks away and we think the Chelsea match is realistically the first real chance for the England man.

Liverpool, 17th December

Jonny Evans – a club statement on 10th November said Evans will be out for “a few weeks” with a thigh strain, so this could mean a mid-December return.

Christian Eriksen – on November 13th we were told Eriksen’s knee injury would keep him out for around a month, so a return against Liverpool also looks possible at this stage for the Dane.

Nottingham Forest, 30th December or FA Cup 3rd round, 7th January

Ten Hag has said that Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, United’s two longest term injuries, will not be back before Christmas. The turn of the year will hopefully see them back on the pitch.

Permanently out

Jadon Sancho is not injured but exiled following a row with Ten Hag and is expected to be sold or loaned out in January. Unless there is a major rapprochement, he is highly unlikely to play again for the club.