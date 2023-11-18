Chelsea planning to use inside knowledge to beat Man United in race for Evan Ferguson



Despite strengthening in the summer, Manchester United’s form in front of goal in the Premier League has not improved and they have scored the least goals among the top 12 teams in the division.

After being extensively linked with Harry Kane, United ended up bringing in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta and while he has begun his United career with a bang in the Champions League, he is yet to open his account domestically.

Add to this the poor form of last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford, who has one goal so far this season and it is clear to see that the United boss needs attacking reinforcements.

United need a new striker ASAP

Anthony Martial has continued to remain ineffective while Antony is enduring a nightmarish campaign. As for Jadon Sancho, he remains banished from the first team and a January exit looks most likely at the moment.

Whether United can strengthen in January remains a major doubt due to the uncertainty surrounding when the Premier League will ratify Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the new minority stakeholder.

United’s finances look grim and the earliest they can spend big money seems to be next summer and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is reportedly a target despite him signing a new contract last week which will take his time at the club till 2029.

This has not deterred the 20-time English champions and it seems Chelsea are also not stepping back as per a Football Insider report.

The Blues have staff with prior connections at the Seagulls and they plan to use that inside knowledge to try and snatch the 19-year-old away from United’s grasps.

“Chelsea are huge admirers of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. Chelsea, who have significant Brighton connections within the recruitment staff following their raid on the south coast club last year (2022), are well-informed on his talents.

“It is believed they are continuing to monitor his situation with a view to using that inside knowledge to seal a potential deal in the near future.

Chelsea vs United for Ferguson

“Director of Global Talent and Transfers Paul Winstanley and chief analyst Kyle Macaulay are among the ex-Brighton staff to hold a key role behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.”

The Republic of Ireland international has five goals in 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season while in the previous campaign, he had plundered 10 goals in all competitions.

Ferguson has a market value of €65 million as per Transfermarkt but Brighton will certainly demand close to €100 million considering the striker’s potential.

A deal will not be easy to complete but the striker is a boyhood United fan and maybe Ratcliffe’s entry will allow the club to spend its own money and in the process gazump the Blues, who are not shy of spending the big bucks.