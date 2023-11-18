David Beckham’s Inter Miami prepared to hand David de Gea a career lifeline



Manchester United underwent major changes in the summer, especially in goal but have not quite kicked on during manager Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge.

After a successful debut season wherein the club ended their trophy drought and qualified for the Champions League, Ten Hag made the bold choice to end David de Gea’s 12-year stay at the club.

The Spaniard won the Golden Glove at the end of the campaign but he was guilty of several high-profile errors with his disastrous FA Cup final display proving to be the last straw.

DDG yet to find a new home

In came Andre Onana from Inter Milan, with his passing out from the back thought to be the ingredient that would allow the team to flourish under the former Ajax coach.

The Spaniard was expecting multiple offers from the big clubs but the summer saw Real Madrid and Bayern Munich turn him down while recently, Real Betis decided not to pursue the 33-year-old.

Time is running out and while retirement might seem an obvious choice, The Daily Star have claimed a last-minute destination has appeared on the horizon.

David Beckham’s Inter Miami are willing to take a punt with the Spanish international and if nothing else materialises, De Gea might be forced to accept.

His initial wish was to stay in Europe but no club has come forward and even if a chance were to present itself, not many would be willing to match his previous financial package at United.

The former United No 1 has already turned down the riches of Saudi Arabia in the summer but Beckham feels he can convince the goalie to come to the United States.

Beckham eyeing free agent DDG

“David de Gea is being offered a path back into football – by Inter Miami supremo David Beckham. Still to find a new club, De Gea is considering a number of potential moves – including one from Becks to join Lionel Messi as another major foreign import at his MLS franchise.

“The ex-Atletico Madrid number one knows that in Spain he cannot earn anything close to the £350,000-a-week he pocketed at United. That appears the biggest obstacle to resuming his career in Europe.

“Becks is now targeting De Gea – and is quietly optimistic he will consider the States if nothing else materialises in the meantime.”

It has been quite the fall from grace for De Gea who never got a proper farewell from the United faithful and now his career might be about to peter out well before time.