Manchester United get positive Andre Onana injury update after scare for Cameroon



The international break yesterday was a nightmare for Manchester United.

Andre Onana and Marcus Rashford were both subbed off due to reported injuries for Cameroon and England respectively.

While a confidence-inducing update has already been issued for Rashford, the nervous wait for Onana is also over now.

More good news comes via The Mirror, which reports that Onana’s injury is not considered to be serious.

The goalkeeper should be fit to face Everton on the weekend despite coming off due to an adductor injury.

The report states that Onana was cautious in his handling of the discomfort and chose to come off as soon as he felt it, rather than staying on the pitch where there was a risk of exacerbation.

The Peoples Person earlier reported that Onana was due to undergo scans to get clarity on the exact extent of the injury.

The positive news will come as a huge sigh of relief for manager Erik ten Hag.

Although Altay Bayindir was signed as a capable understudy, he has yet to play a game for United and would have been a risky bet to be thrown straight in.

Onana will miss games next year when the African Cup of Nations comes around so his availability here is a big boost to United.

On the international scene, Onana’s team face Libya on Tuesday and it would be a surprise if Onana made a return for that game.

United face Everton on November 26 straight after the international break and Onana might choose to remain on the sidelines for the Cameroon fixture so he can play against Everton.