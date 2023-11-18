Manchester United ready to return for Antoine Griezmann with mega salary proposal



Injuries aside, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been let down by the poor form of his attacking stars who have found it extremely difficult to find the back of the net.

After suffering similar problems in his first season, the Dutchman boosted his attacking arsenal by acquiring the services of Rasmus Hojlund, who has set the Champions League on fire with five goals in four games.

However, he is yet to open his account in the Premier League and that is a major concern for Ten Hag. Those worries could have been erased if last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford was enjoying a purple patch as he did last season.

Instead, the Mancunian has managed a solitary goal this campaign, while the other forwards have been extremely poor. Anthony Martial remains an ineffective substitute while Antony is yet to register a single goal or assist.

Alejandro Garnacho remains a raw talent while Jadon Sancho remains banished and is heading towards the exit door as early as January.

United’s goalscoring woes

It is clear to see that United, who are the lowest scorers among the top 12 teams in the league, need attacking additions if they are to salvage the current season.

As per Spanish outlet El Nacional, United are tempted by Antoine Griezmann, who seems to have rediscovered his best form since his return to Atletico Madrid after an indifferent spell at Barcelona.

The 32-year-old has 12 goals and one assist in 16 games across all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side and while the Argentine would not like to lose the France international. his relatively cheap release clause could make things interesting.

“The risk of losing ‘The Little Prince’ is huge, seeing that he has a very desirable termination clause in his contract, of around 25 million euros, which any ‘top’ entity can pay. And as expected, the French striker has quite a few suitors.

“The opportunity that has appeared for the former Barça and Real Sociedad player is to leave for the Premier League, a competition that he has never hidden that he follows a lot.

“And more specifically, it is Manchester United that is pressing to remove the Russian World Cup champion from Civitas Metropolitano.

“The English side urgently need to find a solution to the problem they have in attack, and for this they have thought about the signing of Griezmann.

“Several emissaries of the ‘Red Devils’ have already travelled to the capital of Spain, to meet with the agent of the French international, and convince him to betray Atleti.”

United know the French World Cup winner all too well having been linked with him extensively during Jose Mourinho’s reign only for the player to remain in La Liga.

Griezmann being eyed by United

But at his age, Griezmann might be thinking of one last mega contract, and what better than staying in Europe and playing in the most competitive league in the world.

The report mentions United are prepared to ” triple his current salary” with the forward currently earning around €7 million a year.

The proposed salary would be more than what he earned at Barcelona following his mega move there a few seasons ago. Atletico cannot hope to compete with these numbers.

United should be wary of throwing money at aging stars, as seen from the recent Raphael Varane and Casemiro examples.

Griezmann certainly knows where the back of the net is but it would be a risky acquisition considering he has never played in England and Ten Hag needs instant results.