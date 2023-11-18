Marc Skinner feeling the pressure ahead of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford

Manchester United Women host Manchester City at Old Trafford tomorrow and Marc Skinner has asked his players to “stand on the shoulders of giants” as they look to make history at Old Trafford once again.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference Skinner said, “When we get to Old Trafford it’s about utilising the history of our club, all the massive moments that have happened on that pitch but it’s also about making our own moments.”

He’s looking forward to seeing some of the new summer signings in their first ever Manchester Derby.

He said he signed them for big moments like these.

“The players we signed this year are used to big occasions. They thrive in those environments, they grow.”

He continued, “We are adding players now that grow in big environments, they grow and create chances. I am looking forward to seeing [them play] on Sunday.”

Skinner believes he now has a squad which has the mentality to go out and win these big games.

“I think our team are at a point where they want to attack teams and play the aggressive way that is Manchester United. That’s what I am asking for.”

He admitted to feeling the pressure ahead the derby day clash which is one of the biggest rivalries in the footballing calendar.

“There is a pressure cauldron for everyone and I think it’s a case of who deals with it better on the day will come away with the win.”

United are coming off the back of a couple of big wins.

Last week they beat Everton in the Conti Cup 7-0 and then followed that performance up with a 5-0 victory over West Ham last weekend.

United have sold over 40,000 tickets ahead of the game on Sunday.